Council approves interior designer for new fire station location

While the building’s construction has been approved, city administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said there are a number of things to do before the new Beatrice Fire and Rescue building is complete.

During a video conference meeting Monday evening, the Beatrice City Council approved executing any and all documents necessary to contract with and retain Office Interiors & Design to serve as furniture designer and specifier for the fire station.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake said the group has also designed the Lincoln Fire and Rescue Station #15, which he toured in January. Daake told the city council that he recommends approval.

Tempelmeyer said the contract is for $95 an hour not to exceed 19 hours, or $1,805.

The council also asked Tempelmeyer about plans for the electrical lines around the site.

Tempelmeyer said the line along what was an alleyway will be removed, but the line on Seventh Street between Scott and Bell will remain aerial.

“There is one power pole on that line that has to be removed, because it currently sits in the middle of what will be a driveway, but that line will remain,” Tempelmeyer said. “It is one of our main distribution feeder lines around the community.”