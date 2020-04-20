Council approves interior designer for new fire station location

While the building’s construction has been approved, city administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said there are a number of things to do before the new Beatrice Fire and Rescue building is complete.
During a video conference meeting Monday evening, the Beatrice City Council approved executing any and all documents necessary to contract with and retain Office Interiors & Design to serve as furniture designer and specifier for the fire station.
Beatrice Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake said the group has also designed the Lincoln Fire and Rescue Station #15, which he toured in January. Daake told the city council that he recommends approval.
Tempelmeyer said the contract is for $95 an hour not to exceed 19 hours, or $1,805.
The council also asked Tempelmeyer about plans for the electrical lines around the site.
Tempelmeyer said the line along what was an alleyway will be removed, but the line on Seventh Street between Scott and Bell will remain aerial.
“There is one power pole on that line that has to be removed, because it currently sits in the middle of what will be a driveway, but that line will remain,” Tempelmeyer said. “It is one of our main distribution feeder lines around the community.”
The council previously approved executing any and all documents necessary for Hampton Commercial Construction, based in Lincoln, to complete the project. The building will cost nearly $8.3 million, the lowest of five bids received and slightly lower than the estimated cost of $9 million.
During the previous city council meeting, Tempelmeyer estimated the total cost for the project at $9.7 million, including acquiring the land, demolishing old infrastructure, environmental and architectural fees and now its construction. He estimated issuing $7 million in bonds already, and that the plan is to issue another series of bonds in the late summer or early fall to pick up the remaining cost.
Tempelmeyer said the sales tax revenue is currently ahead of schedule and coming in greater than anticipated. The station is being funded by an additional half-cent sales tax that will generate around $1 million annually.
Mayor Stan Wirth estimated the project to be completed in June 2021.
Plans for a new station goes back years, and were prompted largely by a lack of space in the current station on the lower level of the city auditorium.
In 1965, when Beatrice Fire and Rescue moved into the auditorium, the department had five vehicles to store in the building. Today, there are 14 vehicles and a trailer in the auditorium, with two more trailers outside.
The current apparatus bay, where vehicles and equipment are kept, is around 6,000 square feet. The new station will have an apparatus bay with around 16,000 square feet.
