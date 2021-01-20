Council approves investigation into downtown building

The Beatrice City Council approved a $9,000 contract with Fakler Architects on Monday to investigate and make a recommendation regarding the building at 413 Court St., and whether it can be saved.
In September, the board also approved having structural engineers look at the buildings adjoining 413 to determine what would need to be done structurally should 413 need to be demolished.
The building has been classified as condemned for several months now, and is privately owned.
Council member Rich Kerr said he hopes the building can be fixed, but asked why the city is paying for this project, and whether the owner will reimburse it.
“That’s not the way the process works,” City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said. “Today you pay for it, and when you’re done with the project, you then go back to try to recoup the cost at that time…I have not had a conversation with the property owner about his financial status at this point. He owns some other properties in town, yes.”
“Obviously, it would be cleaner if you owned it outright, but this lets us know exactly what our costs are so we know where we’re at at the end of the process,” council member Ted Fairbanks said. “It would be nice to be able to have the gentleman who owns it do all of this, but he won’t even let us inspect it. It was difficult to just get in it. Time is of the essence, and this is probably the best dollars spent going forward to try to save the building, because every minute you wait makes it more difficult.”
Main Street Beatrice Executive Director Michael Sothan said he supports the council’s decision to try and save the building, and noted that it’s always best if the issue can be addressed before it gets to this point. He encouraged the city to enforce the adjoining building ordinance approved in 2019 to inspect buildings like this and get ahead of dilapidation issues.
“There’s no doubt saving the building would be great, and it’s better for the neighboring buildings, but I’m just wondering,” Sothan said. “We’ve let this sit for- it’s been condemned for nearly two years now. We’re finally getting to this point. I’d hate to see us do this, and then at the same time not have a single contractor willing to take it on, and then we’re back to demolition as the only option.”
“After Mr. Fakler conducts his analysis, we would then look to go out and bid, and hopefully see if we can’t find some contractors who would be interested in providing those services,” Tempelmeyer said. “Just kind of depends on what the market is at that point. I can’t tell you I’ve got somebody in line already that’s looking to do this project, no.”