Council approves investigation into downtown building

The Beatrice City Council approved a $9,000 contract with Fakler Architects on Monday to investigate and make a recommendation regarding the building at 413 Court St., and whether it can be saved.

In September, the board also approved having structural engineers look at the buildings adjoining 413 to determine what would need to be done structurally should 413 need to be demolished.

The building has been classified as condemned for several months now, and is privately owned.

Council member Rich Kerr said he hopes the building can be fixed, but asked why the city is paying for this project, and whether the owner will reimburse it.

“That’s not the way the process works,” City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said. “Today you pay for it, and when you’re done with the project, you then go back to try to recoup the cost at that time…I have not had a conversation with the property owner about his financial status at this point. He owns some other properties in town, yes.”