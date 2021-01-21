Council approves new process for Micro-TIF applications

Whether or not to expedite the review process for certain redevelopment plans was discussed at the Beatrice City Council meeting Monday night.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer explained that this process would be for Micro-TIF projects only, which were approved by state legislature during session last fall.

Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, refunds or diverts a portion of a company’s taxes to help finance development in an area.

Tempelmeyer explained that Micro-TIFs are for projects in areas that are already designated blighted and substandard, which is the necessary classification to receive TIF.

“Essentially, it allows certain TIF projects to skip the five meetings that are necessary today for TIF projects,” Tempelmeyer said. “[Community Redevelopment Authority], Planning and Zoning, CRA, City Council, CRA is kind of the process that you have to go through to get a TIF project. In order to qualify for a Micro-TIF project, it has to be in a redevelopment area, it has to be one project, it has to repair or rehab an existing facility, and the building has to be at least 60 years old when it’s done. If it’s a single-family residence, it has to be valued at less than $250,000. If it’s commercial, it has to be valued at less than $1,000,000.”

