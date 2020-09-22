Council approves projects for new fire station building

The new Beatrice Fire and Rescue station will receive roughly $240,000 worth of adjustments to the original project.
On Monday the City Council approved an expected change order to remove soil from the site and add more rock, and hired Zephyr Towers to design and construct a 100-foot, self-supporting communication tower.
The change order was approved for $154,491, and the tower project is estimated to cost $86,000.
Zephyr President Mitch Williamson explained that the tower will serve as a backup for the dispatch tower behind the current station.
Williamson said up to seven antennas, a lightning rod and possibly a 4K camera and bird diverters will be added to the tower. He explained that the diverters keep birds from roosting on a structure.
"We have a vendor out in Colorado that supplies different deflector services depending on the type of animals you have,” Williamson said. “Around here, we have a lot of crows, a lot of owls, so they’ll probably give us reflector strips, which are kind of going to divert some light. It’s going to make it confusing for the birds. There’s other ways to put electronic owls on the tower, ways to put small reflectors that hang off at angles and kind of move and dance in the wind, which will scare them off. Whatever system we decide to go with, we’ll go for the species of animal here and it will be designed not to hurt anything.”
The council also briefly discussed another large city project: the trail connecting the Big Blue Water Park to Hannibal Park.
City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer explained that a portion of the trail is located on Mosaic property, which is outside of the city limits. The city council approved a public hearing date for October 5 to annex the property for this project.
“When looking at it, it didn’t make sense for us to have just a small fraction of the trail be outside city limits,” Tempelmeyer explained. “In the event that something occurred on the trail, now we don’t have the confusion of if it’s the police department that responds or the sheriff’s office, those types of things. We’ve talked to Mosaic, they know this is coming, as well.”
Tempelmeyer said the trail is expected to be completed in about two to three weeks.
