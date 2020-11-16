Council approves redevelopment plan involving local business

Mayor Stan Wirth said the project may bring roughly 20 new jobs to town.

Rivera said he annual projected tax increment roughly $29,270 a year. He the project needs to go to the Community Redevelopment Authority for final approval, and that Zephyr plans to start construction this year, weather permitting.

“Also, as far as the redevelopment agreement, we have sent that off to both the bank and Zephyr Towers,” Rivera said. “So they’ve got all the paperwork they need to really start getting things moving on their end, prior to that CRA meeting.”

Rivera also led the discussion to amend a city ordinance regarding potentially dangerous animals.

The ordinance states that no person owning, harboring or having the care of a dangerous animal or a potentially dangerous animal shall permit such animal to go unconfined on the premises of such person.

“For some people, they have to modify their homes,” Rivera said, “so as an alternative, you can just simply muzzle your dog at any time while it’s outside, after it’s deemed potentially dangerous. So that would be not only while it’s on walks outside the person’s home, that would also mean anytime within the confines of its own yard, it would still have to have that muzzle on at all times.”