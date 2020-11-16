Council approves redevelopment plan involving local business

A local business is expanding in northern Beatrice.
On Monday evening, the Beatrice City Council unanimously approved a plan modification for the Zephyr Towers redevelopment project. Zephyr Towers is a tower and general contracting company in town.
“We are planning on doing basically a land swap with them, in an effort to expand their business out near the airport,” City attorney Taylor Rivera said. “Essentially, they plan on about $100,000 of public improvements that would need to be done. Of that, we’re going to leverage approximately $464,000 to create approximately $1.5 million in direct development. The estimated base project site valuation right now is about $80,000, and by the end of the project, it’s an estimated again to be at that $1.5 million.”
Rivera said that the Citizens Advisory Review Committee discussed the cost benefit analysis for the project last week, and did not anticipate any adverse effect on existing public infrastructure. He noted that city services, including fire, ambulance, street maintenance and snow removal, are already provided in that area, and that the only potential impact would be on Beatrice Public Schools if the added jobs created an increase in enrollment.
“Otherwise, also no material positive or negative impact on the employers and the employees looking to expand within the boundaries of the project area, no material impact on private sector business in the immediate area or right outside that is anticipated,” Rivera said. “The conclusion of the CARC is that the benefits of this project outweigh the cost.”
Mayor Stan Wirth said the project may bring roughly 20 new jobs to town.
Rivera said he annual projected tax increment roughly $29,270 a year. He the project needs to go to the Community Redevelopment Authority for final approval, and that Zephyr plans to start construction this year, weather permitting.
“Also, as far as the redevelopment agreement, we have sent that off to both the bank and Zephyr Towers,” Rivera said. “So they’ve got all the paperwork they need to really start getting things moving on their end, prior to that CRA meeting.”
Rivera also led the discussion to amend a city ordinance regarding potentially dangerous animals.
The ordinance states that no person owning, harboring or having the care of a dangerous animal or a potentially dangerous animal shall permit such animal to go unconfined on the premises of such person.
“For some people, they have to modify their homes,” Rivera said, “so as an alternative, you can just simply muzzle your dog at any time while it’s outside, after it’s deemed potentially dangerous. So that would be not only while it’s on walks outside the person’s home, that would also mean anytime within the confines of its own yard, it would still have to have that muzzle on at all times.”
Rivera said a definition of muzzling was also added to the ordinance for clarification. He said in amending the ordinance, he thinks more people will comply to the requirement.
The council unanimously approved the ordinance.
