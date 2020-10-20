Council approves resolution for special designated liquor licenses

Local businesses and organizations seeking a special designated license for liquor at an event may no longer have to go to the Beatrice City Council for approval.
On Monday, the council approved criteria for the City Clerk, Erin Saathoff, to approve SDLs that fall under certain criteria.
City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said currently, the council approves SDLs from several of the same businesses and organizations for the same annual events, like Main Street Beatrice’s Magic of main Street and Ribfest. He said the resolution would allow those groups to get permission through the City Clerk, while first time requests would still go through the city council to review.
“There was one city council meeting where we might have had five [SDLs] in a row,” Mayor Stan Wirth said. “If it’s a repeat customer, like Tobias said, it just makes sense to streamline this a little bit.”
Tempelmeyer said most other communities in Nebraska have designated SDL approval to someone in their administration. He explained that a standard liquor license for stores and bars will still be approved by the council.
“What we have found is that there are times when maybe our council meetings aren’t conducive to getting and SDL in time for an event,” Tempelmeyer said. “So we want to try and eliminate some of those hurdles. The other types of licenses that would come back before you is any time they’re having alcohol on city property. That still requires city council approval. That still would have to come back here, even if it’s Main Street asking for another liquor license.”
Tempelmeyer said the deadline to submit SDLs to the City Clerk is 21 days before the event, so it can go to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission for final review.
