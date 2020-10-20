Council approves resolution for special designated liquor licenses

Local businesses and organizations seeking a special designated license for liquor at an event may no longer have to go to the Beatrice City Council for approval.

On Monday, the council approved criteria for the City Clerk, Erin Saathoff, to approve SDLs that fall under certain criteria.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said currently, the council approves SDLs from several of the same businesses and organizations for the same annual events, like Main Street Beatrice’s Magic of main Street and Ribfest. He said the resolution would allow those groups to get permission through the City Clerk, while first time requests would still go through the city council to review.

“There was one city council meeting where we might have had five [SDLs] in a row,” Mayor Stan Wirth said. “If it’s a repeat customer, like Tobias said, it just makes sense to streamline this a little bit.”

Tempelmeyer said most other communities in Nebraska have designated SDL approval to someone in their administration. He explained that a standard liquor license for stores and bars will still be approved by the council.