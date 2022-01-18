Council approves revitalization study partnership with UNL

The Beatrice City Council met to approve a contract between the City and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for a downtown revitalization plan and to hear reports from the community development director and city administrator during its Monday meeting.

As part of the Council’s efforts to revitalize the Beatrice downtown, it approved a contract between UNL and the City to get graduate students out to conduct a study and come up with a plan.

“Last year, if you recall, we applied for a downtown planning grant to look at the streetscape in the downtown area,” City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said. “We were not awarded that grant. When talking with Main Street, trying to find some other avenues that were out there, Southeast Nebraska Economic Development District then came forward to us, had this idea. What they partnered with was the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. They’ll have some graduate students come down and help put together a plan for the downtown area.”

Tempelmeyer said the total cost is $8,000. Though, the economic development district will cover $5,000, leaving $3,000 for the City to cover.

“The students in this graduation class in the last semester did plans for David City and for Syracuse,” Tempelmeyer said. “We read those plans, and they’re very similar to what you got in 2011 and 2016… They’d be down in end of January to have an open house to get some input from the public. They’ll be down again in March to show some of their preliminary findings … and ask for some public input.”

Community Development Director Rob Mierau reported on the City’s adjoining building inspections. He said progress had fallen short of goals due to staffing issues, but they’re close to getting them done.

“I can tell you it’s been more positive than I thought to be honest with you going into it, the number of buildings we looked at,” Mierau said. “I was kind of expecting to see maybe worse conditions overall… I think the buildings themselves are in pretty good shape.”

Councilman Ted Fairbanks expressed concern over the slowness of the progress and asked Mierau what the Council could do to support the effort. Mierau said he would make changes to planning, allowing for more staggered inspections.

Templemeyer, during his report, focused on a federal regulation born during the Trump Administration that will affect Beatrice and other cities.

“The biggest change in there is it requiring a public inventory of all lead service lines by January 2024,” he said. “So what that means is that our water department needs to go out and make an inventory of everybody’s service lines from the meter into their house for all of the roughly 6,000 water meters in our communities… We have to update it annually, and we have to create a plan to address any other lead lines or galvanized lines that are out there.”

Tempelmeyer said he’s still working through the regulation, and the City will make people more aware of what they need to do later on.

Rick Clabaugh stepped down as Council president and nominated Mike McLain to replace him during the roll call portion of the meeting. The Council approved, and McLain assumed the role of president for the remainder of the meeting.

Following recommendations from the Board of Public Works, the Council approved plans for an agreement between the City and Omaha Public Power District to manage the City’s share of the Cottonwood Wind project. Previously, the City had a contract with Tenaska, but that was up for renewal. Tempelmeyer said OPPD offered a better price.

“In this particular case, you’ll save roughly 80 to 90 thousand dollars,” Tempelmeyer said.

The next regular City Council meeting will take place on Monday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. in the BPS Administration Building Board Room.

