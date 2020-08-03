Council approves submitting three CDBG projects

“In my tenure here, I think we’ve done six of these studies here in downtown,” councilmember Ted Fairbanks said. “I could be wrong. It could be four, but we’ve done a lot. I’ve asked this body to implement some part or all of those at least four or five different times, and I’ve gotten nowhere.”

Tempelmeyer said elements of those plans may not work in regards to present concerns.

“What we don’t want to do is start a project and Fourth Street turns out great, but then you go to Third Street and it doesn’t work, or those developments no longer make sense. We’re trying to make sure that we have a plan altogether before we get started…We will look at [past plans] as we do this study, but things have changed, and we’ve got to make sure that we keep it current.”

“A lot of those projects, we just flat didn’t have the money to go forward on, or at that time maybe the means or the desire to go forward,” councilmember David “Pede” Catlin noted.

Fairbanks suggested the council do the study and approve the results, whether or not the individuals “agree with it personally.”