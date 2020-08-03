Council approves three CDBG projects

Tempelmeyer said those fields were in the floodplain, and damaged in the flood in 2015. He said that the proposed locations for the new fields are out of the floodplain, and that the Y has bathrooms and a concession stand on-site already, as well.

“Depending on need and determination of this council going forward, you might look to add something there, or you may just look to put bathroom facilities at other locations,” Tempelmeyer said.

Tempelmeyer explained that the second grant would look at code enforcement and life safety issues downtown, including fire exits and elevators to allow for upper-level development, as well as installing hollow sidewalks to combat floods.

“I would imagine that if it was successful, we would look to do something similar to what we did before where property owners could make their match in these grants,” Tempelmeyer said.

With the third grant, Tempelmeyer explained that Main Street Beatrice approached the city to hold a study to get a more comprehensive idea of the flow of traffic downtown, which could also provide insight on beautification projects, too.