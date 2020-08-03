Council approves three CDBG projects

The Beatrice community may soon see some new projects around town, as the city council approved applying for three Community Development Block Grants from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development Monday evening.
The projects include developing three ball fields near the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA, doing revitalization projects downtown, and holding a planning study for parking, the flow of vehicles and pedestrian traffic downtown.
City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said there are two t-ball fields already on the Y’s property. He said the grant would cover half of the project of reworking the dimensions of one field into a baseball and softball field for kids 12 and younger, as well as building an additional field for that age range, and a third for kids 13 and older.
Tempelmeyer said the fields would be owned and maintained by the city through a lease agreement with the Y
“We’ll work with them, make sure they can use those fields for activities,” Tempelmeyer said. “When it comes time for especially weekend and ball team practices, we’ll make sure we have some scheduling opportunities.”
Councilmember Rich Kerr said the city had a ball fields at Riverside and Chautauqua Parks that have since been torn out.
“I think the $100,000 can be used elsewhere,” Kerr said. “I’ve been asking for a bathroom down at West Scott ones on the east side of Center Street for years, but we don’t have enough money. But we’ve got enough money to develop three more ball fields.”
Tempelmeyer said those fields were in the floodplain, and damaged in the flood in 2015. He said that the proposed locations for the new fields are out of the floodplain, and that the Y has bathrooms and a concession stand on-site already, as well.
“Depending on need and determination of this council going forward, you might look to add something there, or you may just look to put bathroom facilities at other locations,” Tempelmeyer said.
Tempelmeyer explained that the second grant would look at code enforcement and life safety issues downtown, including fire exits and elevators to allow for upper-level development, as well as installing hollow sidewalks to combat floods.
“I would imagine that if it was successful, we would look to do something similar to what we did before where property owners could make their match in these grants,” Tempelmeyer said.
With the third grant, Tempelmeyer explained that Main Street Beatrice approached the city to hold a study to get a more comprehensive idea of the flow of traffic downtown, which could also provide insight on beautification projects, too.
“In my tenure here, I think we’ve done six of these studies here in downtown,” councilmember Ted Fairbanks said. “I could be wrong. It could be four, but we’ve done a lot. I’ve asked this body to implement some part or all of those at least four or five different times, and I’ve gotten nowhere.”
Tempelmeyer said elements of those plans may not work in regards to present concerns.
“What we don’t want to do is start a project and Fourth Street turns out great, but then you go to Third Street and it doesn’t work, or those developments no longer make sense. We’re trying to make sure that we have a plan altogether before we get started…We will look at [past plans] as we do this study, but things have changed, and we’ve got to make sure that we keep it current.”
“A lot of those projects, we just flat didn’t have the money to go forward on, or at that time maybe the means or the desire to go forward,” councilmember David “Pede” Catlin noted.
Fairbanks suggested the council do the study and approve the results, whether or not the individuals “agree with it personally.”
Main Street Beatrice Director Michael Sothan said he agreed with Kerr’s frustration about projects not resulting from the studies, and that they need to provide enough input to the consultants to get suggestions the council can agree with.
Sothan called the downtown area both beautiful and harsh.
“There’s a lot of concrete, a lot of those things that doesn’t necessarily compliment the beauty of the architecture,” Sothan explained.
The safety project grant was unanimously approved, with the ball fields and study grants approved in a 7-1 vote, with Kerr voting against.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.