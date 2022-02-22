Council discusses Economic Development Program

The Beatrice City Council met to discuss a proposed food truck ordinance and an Economic Development Program during its regular meeting on Monday.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer presented a new draft of a proposed ordinance that would regulate food trucks in Beatrice city limits. Importantly, the ordinance would affect only those food trucks operating on city-owned property.

Tempelmeyer said the draft changed substantially thanks to community and Council feedback.

The Council started discussing amending and renewing the City’s Economic Development Program.

“What we have before you is what we’re proposing as an amended Economic Development Program,” Tempelmeyer said. “…There’s really been no substantive changes… We just updated it to make sure it matched the statute. The two biggest questions as you read through it here are what dollar amount do you want to put in and how long do you want to make the program for.”

The Council will hold a special meeting next Monday to discuss in detail the Economic Development Program. There, they will approve the language, which they will present to the County Clerk before March 1. Tempelmeyer said it would go on the May election ballot.

Tempelmeyer gave his monthly report, which centered on city projects.

“We have a few projects that have been on the drawing boards for quite some time that we’re looking to get done here,” he said. “One is the library roof… We’re finally going to get that hopefully done this summer. Same thing with the Senior Center parking lot.”

Tempelmeyer mentioned the Lincoln Street study, which started with data collection and surveying.

In other business:

The Council approved a resolution amending the City’s policy concerning the federal Family and Medical Leave Act.

“The change we’re proposing in our FMLA policy is to add an anti-moonlighting … provision in that policy,” Tempelmeyer said. “So essentially, if someone is on FMLA and they wish to work another job, they have to receive permission first. That way, they just don’t take FMLA from us.”

The Council approved an ordinance amending the zoning map for Beatrice to change Lot Six Crest Addition from General Commercial and Single-Family Residential to Multiple Family Residential District. Councilman Richard Kerr opposed the ordinance, saying he didn’t have sufficient information on plans for the area.

The Council approved an ordinance to vacate several lots of property near Runza.

“So this is the first step of a two-step process tonight,” Tempelmeyer said. “We can tell you where the legal description is at, but it’s where Runza is located… What they want to do is vacate all those various lots… and the next ordinance you have coming toward you is a plat to approve just one parcel where all the lots they own today are located.”

The next regular City Council meeting will be on March 7 at 7 p.m. in the BPS Administration Building. There will be a special meeting on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. in the same place.

