Council discusses having city undertake garbage collection services

Whether the City of Beatrice should undertake its own garbage collection services was the main topic of discussion during the city council work session Monday evening.
The city currently contracts garbage collection services through Sanitary Garbage Company, and Mayor Stan Wirth said they have received three bids from contractors located both within and outside city limits. Wirth said council members have informally discussed the topic, and that the meeting would be a chance to hear feedback from the community before making a formal proposal.
Councilmember Bob Morgan suggested the city do a feasibility study, regardless of what service the council decides on.
“If a feasibility study shows it’s profitable for us, it’s kind of like what (Councilmember David Catlin) said, we have a little bit more control of our own destiny than going in with somebody and finding out three years later that the rates are going to raise significantly because there’s no other body in town to do it,” Morgan said.
City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said he does not know how long a feasibility study would take.
“I guess I would like to see that too, just to make sure that it’s a workable situation, what incoming expenses would look like, and what our investment is actually going to look like,” Wirth said.
Councilmember Phil Cook noted that the city currently does its own electricity and water services, and that doing garbage services could bring in additional income. Cook asked Tempelmeyer what other Nebraska cities do their own garbage collection, and suggested that he talk with their city administrators about their process.
Tempelmeyer said he knows that both Fairbury Kearney do their own garbage collection.
Wirth and Cook both emphasized that recycling should also be a part of the services.
“It isn’t something where we would be locked into a long-term contract if we found out that it wasn’t going to work for us,” Wirth also noted.
Wirth said the next step would be to have a consultant do the feasibility study.
No official motion was made or approved regarding this subject at the meeting.
