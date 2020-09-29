Council discusses having city undertake garbage collection services

Whether the City of Beatrice should undertake its own garbage collection services was the main topic of discussion during the city council work session Monday evening.

The city currently contracts garbage collection services through Sanitary Garbage Company, and Mayor Stan Wirth said they have received three bids from contractors located both within and outside city limits. Wirth said council members have informally discussed the topic, and that the meeting would be a chance to hear feedback from the community before making a formal proposal.

Councilmember Bob Morgan suggested the city do a feasibility study, regardless of what service the council decides on.

“If a feasibility study shows it’s profitable for us, it’s kind of like what (Councilmember David Catlin) said, we have a little bit more control of our own destiny than going in with somebody and finding out three years later that the rates are going to raise significantly because there’s no other body in town to do it,” Morgan said.

City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said he does not know how long a feasibility study would take.