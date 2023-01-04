 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council discusses one-way streets

The Beatrice City Council discussed one-way streets in Beatrice during its meeting this week. In September the council requested the city's traffic committee review one-way streets and traffic lights.

The traffic committee is comprised of the city administrator, city engineer, the chief of police, street superintendent and city attorney.

The recommendations include:

1. Retain 2nd Street as one-way traffic from Court Street to Market Street.

2. Convert 7th Street from one-way traffic from Ella Street to Monroe Street.

3. Convert 8th Street from one way traffic to two-way traffic from Ella Street to Monroe Street.

4. Retain the traffic lights at 4th and Court and 5th and Court.

All the recommendations included further explanation.

Councilman Rich Kerr said the council talks about the one-ways streets every few years.

“Last time we talked about this, I talked to 126 different households. One wanted a change, two didn’t care, and 123 people wanted it to stay the same,” he said.

“This time I talked to 30 people on the one-ways and none of the 30 wanted to change to two-way traffic.”

Councilman Ted Fairbanks said he felt the issue needed to be revisited.

“The average speed during a traffic study on a residential one-way was north of 40 mph. The highest was 70 mph,” he said. “It’s a safety issue.”

John Hickman, Chief of Police, stated he felt the one-way streets were confusing when he first moved to Beatrice.  He did not speak in favor of either changing the one-ways or leaving them the same.  

Aaron Schoen, of Filley, spoke during public forum stating he felt as elected officials they should do what the public wants them to do and leave the streets the same. He noted that the speeds during the traffic study could be law enforcement or first responder vehicles.

