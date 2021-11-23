Council discusses possible food truck ordinance

City Council members mulled over a proposed city ordinance to regulate the food trucks frequenting the town during a work session on Monday.

According to Tobias Tempelmeyer, the Beatrice city administrator, many cities and towns across the state have already adopted ordinances governing the practice. With city attorney Taylor Rivera, Tempelmeyer drafted and proposed the Mobile Food Vending Ordinance.

“We’ve seen more food trucks kind of show up in town, and our current … city codes don’t really address how to handle them,” Tempelmeyer said. “If someone were to build a restaurant at a certain location, we know what type of building to build. We know what kind of parking lot … but don’t have a rule when a truck starts serving food out of it. As those have kind of grown, throughout not only in Beatrice, but across the country, we thought it was kind of time to put some rules in place.”

Tempelmeyer stressed the document was only a first draft, and he welcomed discussion, questions and criticism. Rivera and Tempelmeyer used examples of ordinances in Nebraska communities to draft the proposed ordinance.

The draft defined a food truck as “an operable vehicle that is self-contained and independent with respect to water, sewer, and electricity.”

Importantly, the ordinance would require a permit from the city to food trucks before they could do business in town. The permit would cost money and would come in the form of either an annual permit for those food trucks staying long-term in Beatrice or a weekly permit for food trucks planning on working in Beatrice for a short time.

Exceptions to the permit requirement would include sponsored caterers, permanent food establishments and food vendors for city-authorized events.

The ordinance would prevent mobile food vending within 50 feet of a food establishment, though Councilor Rick Clabaugh recommended changing that to 100 feet.

Several councilors asked questions and made recommendations to the ordinance. Councilor Gary Barnard took issue with a section that included a conviction of a felony in the past decade as grounds to deny a food truck owner a permit.

“They did what they were supposed to, and we’re going to punish them again by not allowing them the license?” Barnard said.

Other councilors, including Ted Fairbanks, nodded in agreement to Barnard’s suggestion to strike that section.

Jeremy Snyder, owner of a food truck in Beatrice called The Drive-Thru, attended the meeting and said he wanted to assist the council as they formulate this ordinance. Fairbanks said he wants to get more food truck owners involved.

Councilor Tim Fralin said he has enjoyed the uptick of food trucks in the community.

“The food trucks have been a bright spot in the community lately,” Fralin said. “There’s a lot of variety that comes in and different opportunities for people to experience different foods.”

The next regular council meeting is set for Dec. 6 at 7 p.m in the BPS Administration Building board room.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0