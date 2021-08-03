Council hears rate study for proposed electric rate changes

Replenishing cash reserves impacted by the freezing temperatures and rolling blackouts in February was one of the topics the Beatrice City Council heard during its regular meeting Monday evening.
The city hired J.K. Energy consultant John Krajewski to perform a rate study. He said the last time Beatrice had a full rate study was in 2009, with an abbreviated study done in 2014.
Krajewski said the city has transitioned to a better portfolio of energy sources, as they’re planning to transition away from the Nebraska Public Power District after the next fiscal year.
“It looks like your current rates are sufficient to cover your projected expenses,” Krajewski said. “And I think that’s pretty impressive from this standpoint. You really haven’t raised rates since 2009.”
Krajewski said he bases rate suggestions on normal operations, revenues, wind energy sales and expenses. He stressed that changes can happen within a year, and used the severe winter storms in February as an example.
“There was a pretty significant increase in your purchase power expenses for that one month,” Krajewski said. “Some of that is going to be offset through lower costs that we had budgeted for in March through the rest of the year.”
Krajewski said he could recommend lowering rates, but that it wouldn’t be wise, as the city should replenish their cash reserves in preparation for another extreme event.
City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the city currently has about $4 million of cash reserved in its electric budget, and that they consistently have about $5 million.
Krajewski said his goal is to find a rate that would increase the amount collected from the customer charge, but decrease the amount collected from the energy charge. He recommended raising the monthly customer charge by $2, but decreasing the energy charge by the same amount.
“I’m recommending some minor adjustments between the summer and the winter season rates, to reflect the cost of service,” Krajewski said. “When you’re with NPPD for all of your requirements, they had very high demand charges in the summer, not as high demand charges in the winter…Your rates right now are pretty much fixed year-around…so there’s not a lot of power supply cost difference between the summer and the winter.”
Krajewski said under the rate study suggestions, the city would likely collect less revenue in the summer and more in the winter, to reflect the cost of service. He said the rates are competitive with both local and similarly-sized cities in Nebraska.
“I think looking forward, you shouldn’t need to raise rates for the next three years,” Krajewski said. “I can’t guarantee that’s the case, but looking at projections and where we think things are with your budget, I think that’s a reasonable goal. By then, you will have gone almost 15 years without any rate increase. I think that’s a good place to be.”
Tempelmeyer said the city will still be able to budget for the electric department’s capital projects, including a new substation at Beatrice State Developmental Center, which is projected to cost roughly $750,000.
The council is expected to consider the approval of the electric rate ordinance in one of their upcoming meetings, with any changes going into effect on Friday, October 1.