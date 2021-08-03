Council hears rate study for proposed electric rate changes

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the city currently has about $4 million of cash reserved in its electric budget, and that they consistently have about $5 million.

Krajewski said his goal is to find a rate that would increase the amount collected from the customer charge, but decrease the amount collected from the energy charge. He recommended raising the monthly customer charge by $2, but decreasing the energy charge by the same amount.

“I’m recommending some minor adjustments between the summer and the winter season rates, to reflect the cost of service,” Krajewski said. “When you’re with NPPD for all of your requirements, they had very high demand charges in the summer, not as high demand charges in the winter…Your rates right now are pretty much fixed year-around…so there’s not a lot of power supply cost difference between the summer and the winter.”

Krajewski said under the rate study suggestions, the city would likely collect less revenue in the summer and more in the winter, to reflect the cost of service. He said the rates are competitive with both local and similarly-sized cities in Nebraska.