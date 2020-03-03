Council hears wind farm proposal for Gage County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“In the construction phase, you’re talking about 200 or 300 jobs,” Levy said. “So for a year, your hotels, your restaurants, your gas stations, you name it, they’re going to be full. They’re going to be bursting at the seams, quite frankly. After that, a wind energy project of this size would typically employ probably six to eight full-time employees, something like that. Those are good jobs, they pay typically an excess of $50,000 a year.”

The proposal has drawn opposition from rural acreage owners in northern Gage County. The individuals want the county to adjust turbine noise limits and increase the setback distance between wind towers and private property from three-eighths of a mile to one mile.

“[NextEra] wants to be a good member of the community, and they want to work with people,” Levy said. “Ideally, not everybody’s going to love a project like this, but hopefully the general consensus within the community that it’s a good thing.”

The wind farm will be NextEra’s second in the area, as the company operates the Steele Flats Wind farm in southern Jefferson and Gage counties. Another company is currently building a wind farm in western Saline County, as well.