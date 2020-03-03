Council hears wind farm proposal for Gage County

NextEra Energy Resources is considering building a 50-turbine wind farm in northern Gage County, a roughly $225 million investment in the area. The Beatrice city council heard the proposal during its meeting Monday evening.
David Levy, an attorney representing NextEra Energy, a subsidiary of Florida Power and Light, said no formal permit application for the project has been filed with the Gage County Planning Commission at this point.
Levy said the wind farm would cover a roughly five-by-seven area south of Highway 41 and a couple miles north on Pickrell. The proposed land is mostly owned by one entity and leased for farming.
“That facility, based on the type of turbines they would use would generate a maximum output of approximately 124 megawatts,” Levy said. “In terms of number of homes, something like that would power 40,000 homes roughly.”
Levy said that the wind farm would pay property taxes of roughly $6,250 per megawatt per year, and estimated a total cost of $875,000 in new property tax revenue. He explained that roughly two-thirds of that revenue would go to area school districts, mostly in the Beatrice Public Schools.
The proposal also has a roads agreement where NextEra will pay for all of its own roadwork that it needs to do in conjunction with the project. Levy estimated Gage County will receive $1.5 million worth of new roads at the developer’s expense.
You have free articles remaining.
“In the construction phase, you’re talking about 200 or 300 jobs,” Levy said. “So for a year, your hotels, your restaurants, your gas stations, you name it, they’re going to be full. They’re going to be bursting at the seams, quite frankly. After that, a wind energy project of this size would typically employ probably six to eight full-time employees, something like that. Those are good jobs, they pay typically an excess of $50,000 a year.”
The proposal has drawn opposition from rural acreage owners in northern Gage County. The individuals want the county to adjust turbine noise limits and increase the setback distance between wind towers and private property from three-eighths of a mile to one mile.
“[NextEra] wants to be a good member of the community, and they want to work with people,” Levy said. “Ideally, not everybody’s going to love a project like this, but hopefully the general consensus within the community that it’s a good thing.”
The wind farm will be NextEra’s second in the area, as the company operates the Steele Flats Wind farm in southern Jefferson and Gage counties. Another company is currently building a wind farm in western Saline County, as well.
“Most likely this project would start approximately a year from now. It could start this fall, but I doubt it. And a project like this typically takes about a year to construct,” Levy said. He estimated the wind farm’s life expectancy to be between 25-30 years.
Council member Ted Fairbanks noted that the city council will not have any decision-making authority over the wind farm, but that he appreciates Levy for sharing the information.
Levy said NextEra is planning to hold an open house for the public to learn more about the project.