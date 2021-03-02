Council makes progress on city trail projects

Beatrice’s newest city trail received a name, and the next trail project was planned during the City Council meeting Monday evening.

The trail beginning at Sixth and Caldwell streets and ending at Hannibal Park has been named Pioneer Trail.

City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the choice was one of about 25 names that has been devised in the last six months. He did not give examples of what the other options were.

The council also approved executing a memorandum of understanding between the city, the Department of the Interior, the National Parks Service and the Nebraska Department of Transportation to assist in the design and construction of a hike and bike trail connecting Riverside Park to Homestead National Historical Park.

“The National Parks Service has some money available to them today, which we used to help start the preliminary design, kind of outline where they think this trail might be able to go in order to make that extension,” Tempelmeyer said. “The Nebraska Department of Transportation, they will serve as the responsible party of this. Some of this trail may be on the right of way, which is why they’d be involved, but ultimately the City of Beatrice would be the one to own and maintain the trail up to the Homestead.”