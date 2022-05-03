Council meets to discuss creative district, recreational place names

The Beatrice City Council met to discuss the establishment of a creative district and to name two recreational sites in town during its Monday, May 2, meeting.

Michael Sothan, Main Street executive director, and Morgan Fox, marketing and events coordinator, talked to the Council about a program enabled under recent state law.

"Creative arts district was something created by the legislature in the session previous to the one that was just completed," Sothan said. "It's a way to leverage funding that really goes to a variety of things, from marketing of a community, to historic building rehab, to things like murals and different forms of art. The grants are going to be capped out at $250,000 a year, if we're successful in becoming a district."

Sothan talked about the location of the district.

“The area that makes the most sense to be a district would be for the most part our downtown area because they want a concentration of restaurants, bars, arts based businesses, even creative manufacturing and things like that,” Sothan said.

But Fox said the effects would extend to the entire community.

"Initially, our focus is going to be on marketing, not only for our downtown area but we can use it for the entire community,” she said.

Fox said Beatrice would join other communities in a push for creative districts, including Omaha and Lincoln. Ashland went through the process, Fox said.

Fox mentioned suggestions from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate student led Downtown Revitalization Plan.

“Another area that we really want to look into is lighting,” she said. “Not only updating our Christmas lights and expanding that program down there but also look at creative lighting in our alleyways and turning them into passageways, which was also a part of the University of Nebraska program with the downtown redevelopment plan."

The Council voted unanimously to support the development of a creative district.

The Council named field number one at Hannibal Park “Kiwanis Field” after the Kiwanis Club provided funds to the City. The Council also voted to name a trailhead on Chief Standing Bear Trail after the Gage County Foundation.

"Back in December, we had the Gage County Foundation here, and at that time they donated $50,000 to be used at that trailhead located at Sixth and Perkins, or near the Dempster area,” City Administrator Tempelmeyer said. “We've been trying to come up with a name, and we came up with the Gage County Foundation Trail Depot."

The next regular City Council meeting will be on Monday, May 16, at 7 p.m. in the Beatrice Public Schools Administration Building.

