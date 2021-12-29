County assessor asks that buildings destroyed by wind storm be reported

As some Gage County residents are still dealing with the fallout from this month’s wind storm, officials are reminding property owners that down buildings could have an impact on property taxes.

Gage County Assessor Patty Milligan discussed the issue during Wednesday’s Board of Equalization meeting, where she said any down buildings should be reported by the end of the year.

“Of course that storm two weeks ago, if anybody lost buildings or anything like that give us a call and we can go over your property record card and see what buildings are down,” she said. “It would be what’s down Jan. 1, so naturally we don’t have much time to look at that, but we know that (storm) went through.”

She added there will not be an impact on current tax statements that went out, but could impact the following year.

“At this point we can’t get to everybody by Jan. 1, so we’re just going to have to look at what’s gone down and go from there… It’s what’s there Jan. 1, so if they start rebuilding in February after a building is completely down, that won’t be taxed until the following year.”

Gage County Emergency Management Director Lisa Wiegand said many landowners are currently working with their insurance carriers to assess the damage.

“Our county did do a declaration of disaster, which is common protocol when we know we’ve met or are over that threshold,” she said. “Some of the concerns as we keep driving, landowners are now doing their assessments through their insurance agents and the adjusters are scheduled two to three weeks out… We know there’s going to be a time delay with the reporting process for damages, so how does that affect the property tax and reporting process? That’s what we talked about.”

The Gage County Courthouse will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

According to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, the Dec. 16 storm set the record for the most number of hurricane force wind gusts since 2004.

The Beatrice Airport documented wind speeds of 58 mph and gusts up to 86 mph.

Throughout Gage County, downed limbs oftentimes meant downed lines, which left thousands of residents without power.

At the storm’s peak, Norris Public Power District had 6,400 customers without power. Beatrice power had 960 customers offline.

