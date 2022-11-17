County Board addresses broadband concerns

Members of the Gage County Board of Supervisors reaffirmed their support for a Diller-based internet provider during Wednesday’s meeting.

The Board voted after a closed session to send a letter to Diode Communication regarding the county’s agreement with rival NextLink as part of a rural broadband project, saying the board, “is trying to make sure that we do not overbuild any of your current fiber facilities.”

“Basically, there were some concerns raised by previous communication from Diode which this letter addresses,” said County Attorney Roger Harris. “We appreciate the concerns that were raised and in consultation we’ve fashioned this response to address both of them and are encouraging both companies to work together so that we can maximize the internet services the best we can.”

In September the County Board approved an agreement with NextLink Internet for the rural broadband project. Project plans date back to around a year ago, and are the result of Gage County receiving just over $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funds last year that are earmarked for water, sewer or broadband projects.

The broadband service is expected to be available to customers in two years.

Under the agreement all of the funds awarded to Gage County would be put toward the project, with the company awarded the project picking up the remainder of the cost over time.

The total project was previously estimated to be up to a $12 million investment in Gage County.

Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said the county hopes to continue a positive working relationship with both NextLink and Diode.

“We have a longstanding, very successful company that we really appreciate the investment they’ve made in our county and continue to make, and we have a new provider moving in that we also look forward to their investment and additional services to different portions of Gage County,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for both companies to provide additional fiber to the home throughout our county.”