County board approves budget for coming year

Gage County officials unanimously approved their roughly $50 million budget for the upcoming year on Friday morning, in a special hearing allowing for public comment.
The county’s tax levy will remain at 50 cents, the maximum allowable amount under state law, where it’s been since 2018 to raise funds to pay the $28.1 million Beatrice 6 judgment.
County board chairman Erich Tiemann said the county’s spending has increased 2.05%, which he compared to a recent cost of living allowance adjustment of 6.98%.
Tiemann estimated that there are still three or four years remaining to pay for the federal Beatrice 6 judgment, using a combination of property taxes, a countywide half-cent sales tax, and allocations from the state. He said the county still owes roughly $15 million, and that in the budget, $3.3 million in property tax, $1.5 million in sales tax and $4 million in state assistance is planned to go towards the judgment at different times.
Tiemann said the county has also recently seen valuation decreases of roughly $60 million three years ago, and $40 million two years ago.
“This year, we had $100 million increase in valuation county-wide; $30 million of that was through the centrally assessed, which is pipelines, railroads and things like that,” Tiemann said. “So we had a $30 million increase in value through some of those items. The majority remaining came from residential. Acreages seemed to have the highest increase, with a lot of the mid-$100,000 homes going up in price also, so there’s a big increase there.”
Tiemann said that most county departments have kept budgets flat or with minimal increases, and that outside agencies the county is not required to fund have been budgeted to receive the same amount of money as they have since 2018.
“We’ve left the potential funding to the rural fires the same, so we haven’t taken away any funding from them,” Tiemann said. “Some of them have requested less, because they feel they have more than they need. Others may do that in the future. But we haven’t reduced funding for anyone, either…All the inside offices increased at a very modest rate. Be that the offices in the courthouse or sheriff’s department, veterans, extension office and highway department. Modest increases, but nothing large. Not like up at the inflation rate, by any means.”