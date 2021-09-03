County board approves budget for coming year

Tiemann said that most county departments have kept budgets flat or with minimal increases, and that outside agencies the county is not required to fund have been budgeted to receive the same amount of money as they have since 2018.

“We’ve left the potential funding to the rural fires the same, so we haven’t taken away any funding from them,” Tiemann said. “Some of them have requested less, because they feel they have more than they need. Others may do that in the future. But we haven’t reduced funding for anyone, either…All the inside offices increased at a very modest rate. Be that the offices in the courthouse or sheriff’s department, veterans, extension office and highway department. Modest increases, but nothing large. Not like up at the inflation rate, by any means.”