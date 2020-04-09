County Board approves courthouse, culvert projects

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Gage County Board of Supervisors discussed upcoming courthouse and culvert work during its regular meeting Wednesday.

The board previously approved the agreement last August for Masonry Construction to do make exterior repairs to the courthouse, though courthouse building and grounds manager Dave Jones said the project was delayed.

“That got delayed with court going on and so he asked if this spring would work,” he said. “I’m assuming everything would go as planned. They would just have all their work outside.”

That $43,313 agreement was for work to the southeast portion of the building. The work has been ongoing for several years, with the company focusing on one section of the building at a time to prevent damage.

Similar work has been done to other sections of the building over the last five years.

Part of the project has been to remove sealer applied decades ago that has caused several large flakes of stone to fall off the building as moisture built underneath.

Jones added that with the building currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this would be a good time to have the work done.