County Board approves courthouse, culvert projects

The Gage County Board of Supervisors discussed upcoming courthouse and culvert work during its regular meeting Wednesday.
The board previously approved the agreement last August for Masonry Construction to do make exterior repairs to the courthouse, though courthouse building and grounds manager Dave Jones said the project was delayed.
“That got delayed with court going on and so he asked if this spring would work,” he said. “I’m assuming everything would go as planned. They would just have all their work outside.”
That $43,313 agreement was for work to the southeast portion of the building. The work has been ongoing for several years, with the company focusing on one section of the building at a time to prevent damage.
Similar work has been done to other sections of the building over the last five years.
Part of the project has been to remove sealer applied decades ago that has caused several large flakes of stone to fall off the building as moisture built underneath.
Jones added that with the building currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this would be a good time to have the work done.
“It actually would be a good time to do it with as slow as the courthouse is,” he said. “They make a lot of noise when they’re grinding out the mortar joints. It’s been difficult to do doing working hours of the building, so this might be a good time for them.”
The work is expected to start in early May.
Also approved on Wednesday were a variety of culvert projects that will be done in Lincoln, Adams, Highland, Hooker and Grant townships.
The board accepted three bids for the projects Wednesday and awarded the work to Midwest Service and Sales, which submitted a low bid of $133,000 for the work.
