County Board approves courthouse work

Maintenance work will soon begin on a northern section of the Gage County Courthouse after the Board of Supervisors approved a contract with Masonry Construction this week.

The $139,313 contract is to repoint the entire north elevation, including two chimneys, gable and returns at the east elevation.

This is the 11th phase of the project, which began several years ago and is considered routine maintenance for the historic building.

Board member Dave Swavely said the board considered contracting a larger section of the building, ultimately deciding not to.

“We asked last meeting about having him maybe look and see if he could do the tower at the same time, but this side will take a minimum of two months, one month for the cleaning and the other month for the processing,” Swavely explained. “If we have any kind of bad weather in there at all there won’t be time to do that, so we decided in committee meetings to just do the north side first.”

The proposal states the project will consist of complete sandstone repointing, including removal of all mortar joints. The joints will be cleaned out and repointed.

It also states the north chimney stones are very deteriorated, and will be repointed as much as possible.

Board members were unsure of an exact start date for the project, but said the project should not impact visitors to the courthouse since it’s focused on the north side, while the entrances are on the south and east sides of the building.