Two Beatrice projects are moving forward after visitor improvement funds were awarded by the Gage County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.

Earmarked for projects that enhance tourism efforts, the funds were awarded for ballpark improvements at Hannibal Park and new scoreboards in the city auditorium.

“We’ve done diamonds one, two and three with different groups, City of Beatrice, tourism money, so what we’re doing is looking at updating fields four and five and putting in safety netting and new backstops,” said Mark Pethoud, Beatrice Public Properties Director. “With that improvement, we’re going to separate fields four and five and put a sidewalk in between for ADA accessibility and just better flow. When we built those back in 1978 they were just temporary diamonds and now we hold state tournaments and have seven fields there.”

Pethoud added the fields will now all have lighting once the project is complete, and up to eight tournaments are hosted at the fields each year.

County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said the project will ultimately benefit several Gage County communities.

“There are a huge amount of people that come into town for these tournaments,” he said. “I think it’s great for our area, not just for Beatrice, but other local teams who come to town to play.”

The total amount requested was $40,000, and the total project has an estimated cost of $190,000.

Gage County Tourism Director Dakota Hurley said the second request was for $5,000 for scoreboard improvements.

“The total cost of this project is $26,000 and they’re requesting $5,000 for that scoreboard,” she said. “In the application here, they talk about hosting the MUDECAS tournament… another thing with the scoreboard is that NSAA will be moving to a shot clock. The new scoreboard that they have will have that shot clock so they will be ahead of that requirement.”

Pethoud said both scoreboards in the auditorium will be replaced, and that they date to the 1970s.