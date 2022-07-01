County Board approves policy for distributing funds

Organizations that receive funding from Gage County will have to document how the funds are being used following a decision from the Board of Supervisors Friday.

The Board this week continued a discussion regarding non-county funding requests.

The Board of Supervisors has been discussing its policy for how funds are distributed to different organizations, such as the Beatrice Public Library, humane society and Southeast Nebraska Development District, following a request from auditors who were concerned that without proper documentation of what the funds are being used for, there’s nothing to show they’re going toward a legal purpose.

One example the board previously gave is that groups who receive public funding cannot use those dollars to purchase alcohol at events.

“We aren’t in trouble for not doing this, we’re just written up for a suggestion,” said board chairman Erich Tiemann. “This would take that out. Just like the state watches what we do before they reimburse, we would do the same thing. It’s just a little bit better tracking of what we’re giving out.”

County attorney Roger Harris said that the board has not been accused of inappropriately distributing funds, and added that placing additional requirements will result in more work for both the organizations seeking funds and the county clerk’s office.

“Do we want to put these other 501 (c)3 entities through the additional – and a lot of them are volunteers – work of providing an audit so that this bureaucrat can dot his i’s and cross his t’s, and I say that will all due respect,” Harris said.

Ultimately, the board voted unanimously that organizations requesting county funds will need to submit both a budget as well as a summary of the past year’s spending to show what funds are used for.

The board also heard from District 30 senator Myron Dorn during the meeting, who suggested there should be consistent regulations for all counties regarding distributing funds that are set at the state level.

“It’s kind of a gray area at times,” he said. “If you really need to change something, it should be done at the legislative part to get a better criteria. That takes passing some bills though and that may not happen ever.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0