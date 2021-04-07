County Board approves road work

Gage County officials approved an agreement for road work on Wednesday after a contract extension was reached.

The Board of Supervisors previously contracted with Pavers Inc. out of Waverly for mill and overlay work in Gage County. That contract was extended last December after the company allowed Gage County to add more miles of road for the same price.

The same offer was reached to add even more work for the same price per mile, and on Wednesday the board approved additional overlay work on Pickrell Road going west from Highway 77 and also on Juniper Road southeast of Pickrell for an additional 4 ½ miles of road improvements.

Much of the discussion has been a debate between saving money or approving the work while a previous price was locked in. Board member Terry Jurgens supported the project, suggesting the county needs to ensure it doesn’t fall behind on road work.

“If we do nothing to it, I’m talking about Pickrell west, I don’t know how many years it will have but it will not last,” he said. “I know it’s money. I don’t like to spend it more than anybody else, but these are all existing roads. My recommendation would be to do all the roads we looked at.”

The total additional cost is expected to around $975,000.