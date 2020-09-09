County board approves upcoming budget

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The $49.25 million budget for Gage County’s 2020-2021 fiscal year was approved Wednesday by the Board of Supervisors. This includes keeping the county’s overall tax rate at 50-cents as the county continues to pay off the Beatrice 6 judgment.

The judgment is being paid using property tax revenue and a half-cent sales tax, as well as a settlement reached last month between the county and insurance companies to cover nearly $6 million of the $28.1 million judgment.

Board Chairman Eric Tiemann said other expenditures remained flat for the upcoming budget.

“We still kept funding Ag Society, things like that, things that we saw as needed,” Tiemann said. “But we didn’t add any this year, we didn’t increase funding requests. In many situations, we left those at flat lines.”

“We’ve worked very hard to keep our money managed appropriately,” Board member Dennis Byars said. “Our elected officials have been very good in their departments, managing money and employees. I think that we can feel very proud that we’re doing all that we can to make sure we spend the county’s dollars appropriately.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.