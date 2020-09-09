County board approves wind turbine setback

Hill said the board needs to encourage the community and local landowners to create a wind association before these projects begin. He said he would like for Gage County to adopt Lancaster County’s wind turbine noise limits, which are 40 decibels during the daytime, and 37 at night.

Board member Gary Lytle said the unknown long-term health impacts of wind turbines on people should be enough reason to approve the setback.

“My concern is that we err on safety and caution,” Lytle said. “I think at this point, the mile setback is probably justified just in that.”

The board also approved a plan to ask Planning and Zoning to review issues of wind turbine noise limits, as well as making setbacks from the property line rather than residence.

Board member Matt Bauman suggested that setbacks be determined on the area of Gage County that the wind turbines would be placed.