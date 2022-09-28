County Board candidates answer questions at forum

Candidates vying for a seat on the Gage County Board of Supervisors next year shared their views during a public forum Tuesday evening.

Incumbent candidates Erich Tiemann, Eddie Dorn, Gary Lytle and Terry Jurgens are all seeking reelection this year. Lytle is running unopposed for the district 5 seat, and Jurgens won against fellow Republican Randy Frerking in the spring election. Since there was no Democrat challenger in the partisan race, that race was decided in the spring, leaving two contested races on the Nov. 8 ballot.

George Pinkerton of Beatrice, who was not in attendance at the Tuesday forum, is running against Tiemann for the district 3 seat, while Mark Burrows of Adams is running against Dorn for the district 1 seat.

The three candidates in attendance discussed Gage County’s highlights, and what they would hope to accomplish if elected to a four-year term.

Tiemann represents the county as a board member of the NGage economic development group, as well as as board member of NIRMA and the board chair of Southeast Nebraska Development District. He’s previously served two terms as board member of the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce and is a past member of the Beatrice City Council.

“I see serving Gage County as a board member as an incredible opportunity to represent our area, our neighbors and our county. As a public official we have an incredible opportunity to work for and represent you, the taxpayers and constituents. I take that very seriously and I’ve appreciated that over the years, and will continue to appreciate that, if elected.”

Burrows is a retired postal worker who recently retired after 26 years. As a rural carrier, Burrows said he got familiar with the roads in his district and would like to see them continue to be maintained.

“My job as a rural carrier gave me a lot of insight into the different ways people look at different issues or problems and what was important to them,” he said. I would say in rural areas, the most frequent topic was roads. I traveled those roads over 30,000 miles each year, so I got that. I recognize the the traffic on rural roads has changed with heavier trucks and equipment, but I think they can be improved.”

Dorn is seeking his second term on the County Board of Supervisors after being first elected four years ago. He said maintaining the roads and bridges would continue to be a priority if elected to a second term.

“The accomplishments are keeping the roads and the bridges in good condition, which are pretty extensive right now,” he said. “And with the board working together I think we can work through a lot of different problems.”

Tiemann said a key accomplishment during his time on the board is working toward paying the $28.1 million Beatrice 6 judgment, which is expected to be completely paid in the spring.

“The Beatrice 6 will be paid off, according to our budget plan right now, in May of next year,” he said. “We lowered our tax rate by 6.58% this year. I would anticipate another tax reduction next year going along with that. We’ve got a $13 million broadband project that will be coming up. We signed contracts on that last week. We’ll see that from its infancy through its compilation. Among with that, we’re looking at additional grants for completing the rest of the county with broadband.”

Burrows commended the current board for its work on the budget, and said he wants to be a part of the process moving forward.

“I think the county board has done a very good job in not raising our taxes and spending more money than is necessary,” he said. “I think it’ll be quite a challenge to continue that under the current budget. I think it’s probably going to have to grow. We do have to maintain and develop these roads and bridges if we want to have growth in the county. No business really wants to beat around on a bunch of broken down roads.”

The candidates were also asked their thoughts on wind regulations in the wake of the County Board passing more strict rules for commercial wind energy. All three candidates said they support the current regulations that are in place after several members of the public previously spoke at hearings regarding the issue.