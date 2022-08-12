County Board considers funding requests

Seven area organizations that receive funding from Gage County attended Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting to discuss their budgets and specific requests for the coming year.

The Board of Supervisors has been discussing its policy for how funds are distributed to different organizations following a request from auditors who were concerned that without proper documentation of what the funds are being used for, there’s nothing to show they’re going toward a legal purpose.

The solution the board reached was to have the organizations submit their budgets to the board, and several attended Wednesday’s meeting.

The groups, Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging (BRAAA), Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), the Beatrice Public Library, Gage County Victim Assistance Program, Blue Valley Community Action, Hope Crisis Center and the Beatrice Humane Society, were all represented at the meeting, and requested a cumulative $133,107 in county funds.

The largest request was from BRAAA, which is seeking $34,860 in county funds. Carla Frase with BRAAA said demand is higher than ever, and that 20% of the area's population over 60 years old takes advantage of the group’s services.

She added BRAAA is participating in this year’s Big Give Gage fundraiser, with hopes of raising money for a transport vehicle.

“If the county has any extra funds at this time we would always accept these to use towards our transit program,” she said. “Our non-emergency medical transportation demands have increased, these include dental and vision. They have increased dramatically and we are needing support to purchase a specialized transportation vehicle.”

The groups have previously received funding from the county, and board member Terry Jurgens added the board is not planning to increase funding to any outside organization.

“Over the past years because of the Beatrice 6 situation, the county has assumed that we would not increase these types of budgets until that was finished and over with,” he said. “My personal opinion would be that it would stay flat until that is over with.”

The requests are not being voted on individually, but are expected to be part of the county’s annual budget that will be approved next month.