The Gage County Board of Supervisors approved one special use permit and postponed voting on another during its regular meeting Wednesday.

The board opted to not vote on a proposed swine feeding operation near Adams, and will likely take up the issue at a future meeting.

The proposed swine operation has been met with resistance from some area residents, and was sent to the board for consideration after being approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission with a 5-2 vote.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Lisa Wiegand previously discussed the proposed operation with the board, and said it’s for a 2,500 animal unit facility.

The operation would be on ground owned by Dean Otto and operated by Summit Agricultural Group.

Board member Don Schuller said there will be oversight from the state moving forward to ensure regulations are being met.

“The state requires engineering and adequate land base for the planning of the manure and they require keeping records annually in order to keep their permit,” he said. “The permitted facilities also are required to have employees complete land application training put on by UNL.”

Board member Emily Haxby added she spoke with those proposing the project, and wanted more information before feeling comfortable taking a vote.

“We talked about things that were needed and he was OK with them, but when I read the regulations, I don’t have all the information and the regulations say that we need that information. I’m not saying no, I’m saying I want to see this before I vote.”

Eight people spoke in opposition to the project during the public hearing two weeks ago, which lasted nearly three hours.

They expressed concerns ranging from impact on the roads and property values to living with the smell and potential water shortage issues.

The board also approved a special use permit for the expansion of an anhydrous ammonia site, also in northern Gage County.

Farmers Cooperative was previously granted a permit for the plant in 2020, which included two tanks.

The permit approved Wednesday was regarding a potential expansion that includes two phases, the first of which is for another 30,000-gallon tank matching those currently on the site.