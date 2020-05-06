County board discusses Beatrice 6 sales tax revenue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The half-cent sales tax in Gage County to pay the Beatrice 6 judgment was at or above projections as of January and February.

During a county board meeting Wednesday morning, officials discussed that the tax brought in $221,303 at the beginning of the year, which is part of a twice yearly property tax payment towards the $28.1 million judgment.

The Beatrice 6 case refers to the individuals convicted following a 1989 cold case investigation into the rape and murder of Helen Wilson in her downtown Beatrice apartment four years earlier. Joseph White, Ada JoAnn Taylor, James Dean, Thomas Winslow, Kathleen Gonzalez and Debra Shelden spent a combined 75 years in prison, and DNA evidence later pointed to a seventh person — Bruce Allen Smith, who died in 1992 — as the actual perpetrator.

They were exonerated in 2008, and in 2009 sued Gage County for the reckless investigation that landed them in prison. After two mistrials, a federal jury found enough evidence that then-deputy Burdette Searcey and then-reserve deputy Wayne Price had violated the six's rights, awarding them a combined $28.1 million.

Two payments of $1.9 million each were made in June and September of 2019, raised entirely from property tax dollars. However, the half-cent sales tax did not go into effect until Jan. 1 of this year.