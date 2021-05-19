County Board discusses noxious weed report

The Gage County Board of Supervisors discussed an evaluation of the county’s noxious weeds during Wednesday’s regular meeting.

Gage County scored 2,938 points out of a possible 3,400 on the report from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

Weed superintendent Becky Borgman said the primary reason for the lower score was that required continuing education standards were not met.

“It looks like the only thing I got docked for this year was education,” she said, “You have to have 20 hours of continuing education, with COVID they only had two dates available this year. One was in February in North Platte and I couldn’t get to that, then they had one in July or August and I made it to that one so I did not have two dates full. Usually they have four opportunities.”

Borgman said she found 15 new problem spots in the areas of Filley and Logan townships, and added one challenge in recent years has been contacting landowners about any issues that need to be addressed.

“I need to get out there a little bit more and make sure I get in contact better with some of the landowners,” she said. “You can’t find phone numbers for a lot of them anymore so you just have to send letters. Getting a response is sometimes hard.”