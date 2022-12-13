County Board discusses posting contact info for zoning commission members

Planning and zoning issues have been at the forefront of county business in recent years as regulations for wind and solar energy generation have been revamped, but this week it was a topic of communication with commission members that was up for discussion.

The Gage County Board of Supervisors, the elected and paid governing body in Gage County that oversees the Planning and Zoning Commission, a group of appointed volunteers, took up an issue this week if contact information for the commission members should be listed online.

Gage County’s website currently does not list addresses, email addresses or phone numbers for members of the Planning and Zoning Commission. Gage County employs a zoning administrator, Lisa Wiegand, who can be contacted in the office at 402-223-1305. If callers are seeking to talk to a specific member of the commission, the current practice is that Wiegand passes the message on to the commission member and it’s up to them to call the person back.

County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said he wants to see phone numbers for the commission members listed on the county’s website, to make communication easier.

“I think it’s very important that we be able to get ahold of them,” Tiemann said. “The public needs to be able to get ahold of them. The emails are easy to use for documentation and you still can reach people, I like the idea of phone numbers on there. Personally, I really like it.”

Fellow board member Don Schuller disagreed, saying it should be up to the individual member how much personal contact information is shared.

“My first thought, because I like transparency, is that as a planning and zoning commissioner their numbers should be available,” he said. “But then I was on the fence and gave it more thought. They’re appointed, they’re not paid. It’s volunteer. People can call Lisa. I’m sure most of (the commission members) would call back.”

Tiemann said two commission members he talked to preferred email as a listed contact method, one member suggested a phone stipend for the members if their number is publicly listed, another member didn’t care either way and another he couldn’t get ahold of.

Board member Emily Haxby made a motion to add phone numbers and a county email address online for the zoning members, though her motion died without a second.

Another motion from Haxby to list email addresses for commission members online with the option of also including a phone number failed 2-5, with Haxby and Tiemann voting in opposition.