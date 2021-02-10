County board discusses upcoming road projects

Engel said the county will probably submit the project again in the sixth round of funding for the match program.

County Supervisor Gary Lytle asked if the county should be setting aside funds for the project.

"This bridge definitely has to go,” Engel said. “I believe they've got it estimated at $823,000 to rebuild that. The new one will be 130-feet long by 28-feet wide, a continuous concrete-span structure."

County Supervisor Don Schuller asked if another project could be added to the plan, paving the roughly three miles of dirt road connecting to Nebraska Highway 4 near Virginia.

“The town of Virginia really suffers with the amount of dust and grain truck traffic there,” Schuller said. “People move out because of the dust. I think we need to give Virginia some priority. That road was apparently scheduled to build years ago, and the money was pulled to do a road someplace else in the county, the way I understand it. I’d like to see that road become a priority, as of course we could get it done efficiently and at a good price.”

Engel said that stretch of road has been in the six year plan for several years.