County board discusses upcoming road projects

Gage County announced plans for future road projects on Wednesday as part of the county’s one and six year road plan during the Board of Supervisor’s regular meeting.
The plan was presented by Highway Superintendent Galen Engel, who said 46 projects are slated for this year and 27 projects are slated in the six year plan.
Over a third of the projects included replacing bridges across the county with another bridge, a culvert or a pipe, with other projects involving increasing the size of some culvert pipe crossings.
Engel also discussed upcoming armor coat and paint striping projects planned for the coming year, including Clatonia north for two miles, Ellis north for six miles, North 19th street in Beatrice for 3.5 miles, a portion east of Blue Springs River for 1.2 miles, portions of both Wymore and Blue Springs cemeteries, U.S. Highway 77 and Broad Street east for 1.4 miles, Barneston Road for 4.3 miles, Wymore west for 3.5 miles, and Broad Street and River Drive south near Blue Springs for .9 miles.
A bridge three miles east of Filley will be replaced with metal pipes, which Engel said will be funded through the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s County Bridge Match Program with Nebraska Transportation Infrastructure Bank. He said several other projects were submitted for this program but not selected, including replacing a 95-foot bridge near Clatonia.
Engel said the county will probably submit the project again in the sixth round of funding for the match program.
County Supervisor Gary Lytle asked if the county should be setting aside funds for the project.
"This bridge definitely has to go,” Engel said. “I believe they've got it estimated at $823,000 to rebuild that. The new one will be 130-feet long by 28-feet wide, a continuous concrete-span structure."
County Supervisor Don Schuller asked if another project could be added to the plan, paving the roughly three miles of dirt road connecting to Nebraska Highway 4 near Virginia.
“The town of Virginia really suffers with the amount of dust and grain truck traffic there,” Schuller said. “People move out because of the dust. I think we need to give Virginia some priority. That road was apparently scheduled to build years ago, and the money was pulled to do a road someplace else in the county, the way I understand it. I’d like to see that road become a priority, as of course we could get it done efficiently and at a good price.”
Engel said that stretch of road has been in the six year plan for several years.
Supervisors Chairman Erich Tiemann said building a new asphalt road is difficult, and suggested that the topic be brought up again after a public hearing for the one and six year plan in two weeks.
County Supervisor Emily Haxby suggested having the public vote on this as a bond issue.
Road and Bridge Chairman Terry Jurgens said “don’t even think about it” until the county pays off the Beatrice 6 judgment.
Gage County has paid just over half of the $28.1 million judgment for the six individuals wrongly convicted in a 1985 rape and murder.
“That 2013 road bond that was set to expire in 2023 that you put in place and the people voted for, it was paid off last year, so it was paid off early,” Tiemann noted. “So that’s a good track record showing the county responsibly spent that money, got a little bit more approved than they anticipated…So that would be a good suggestion in the future.”
No official motion on the one or six year plans was made during the meeting. A public hearing will be held at the next Board of Supervisors meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 9a.m.
The board also approved a special use permit for a temporary asphalt and concrete plant along Nebraska Highway 41 near Clatonia, which will be used for U.S. Highway 77 construction work between Highway 41 and Pickrell, and a separate highway project near Barneston.