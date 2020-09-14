County board hopefuls participate in community forum

Murkle discussed his years on the Clatonia Township Board, the Clatonia Fire and Rescue Board and the Gage County Planning and Zoning Commission. He said his involvement gives him experience working to achieve goals that better the county.

Schuller noted his current and prior participation in the Sons of the American Legion in Barneston, the American Legion Riders in Beatrice, the Wymore Rural Fire Board, the Blue Springs co-op board, the Wymore/Blue Springs Area Fund, the Friends of the Homestead National Monument board and the government affairs committee for the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce. He said he organized the Gage Taxpayers Organization to help the county obtain funding in the Beatrice 6 judgment, and that he continues to keep taxpayers informed on property tax relief.

Schuster said he’s been the chairman of the Logan Township Board for 14 years, the chairman for the Gage County Township Association and participates in several organizations with his church. He said he is aware of the challenges facing the county, and that he is not afraid to confront them.

When asked what a priority would be if elected, all four candidates mentioned improving rural areas. Murkle discussed adding new programs to the area, while Schuller, Schuster and Haxby noted the importance of repairing rural roads and bridges.