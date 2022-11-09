County Board incumbents retain seats

Two incumbents on the Gage County Board of Supervisors will retain their seats following Tuesday’s election.

Based on unofficial results, district 1 representative Eddie Dorn and district 3 representative Erich Tiemann each beat their challengers, Mark Burrows and George Pinkerton, respectively.

Dorn walked away with 963 votes to Burrows’ 452, while Tiemann claimed 786 votes to Pinkerton's 380.

“I’m very excited and very thankful,” Tiemann said. “I’m ready to keep working for the county for another four years,” he said.

District 3 is located in Riverside Township, just southeast of the city of Beatrice.

Tiemann thought he stood out as the candidate to vote for in large part because of his record of fiscal responsibility.

"I believe I’ve been fiscally responsible during my time on the County Board," he said, "getting us through the Beatrice 6, road improvements and general infrastructure, along with being involved around the state with NIRMA, Southeast Nebraska Development District and those organizations, and our own local NGage.”

Tiemann added he appreciates the support of those who voted for him, and he felt it was a clean race.

Pinkerton was disappointed with the results, but said it was a good experience for his first time seeking public office.

“I think everything went pretty well for the first time in,” he said. “I want to congratulate Erich and hope the County Board continues to do a good job.”

Pinkerton, a native of Gage County who grew up working on a family farm, retired last year after 15 years working for the Downtown Lincoln Association.

Tiemann has served two prior terms on the County Board and been the chairman for three years.

Dorn said he was eager to serve another four years on the board, and thanked the voters.

“I want to thank everybody in district 1 who voted for me,” he said. “I listen to everybody I talk to in district 1, and will work hard again for four more years.”

District 1 includes the general northeastern part of the county of Highland, Nemaha, Adams, Hanover, Hooker, Filley and half of Logan townships.

Dorn said zoning regulations have been a key topic he’s enjoyed being involved in.

Burrows, a Democrat, is a retired postal worker who recently retired after 26 years.

“I guess I’m a little bit disappointed of course, but I'd like to thank the people who helped me and supported me,” he said.