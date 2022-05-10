County Board member retains seat

A member of the Gage County Board of Supervisors will retain his seat after winning reelection in Tuesday’s primary.

Terry Jurgens will serve another four years as the District 7 representative on the Board of Supervisors, the general southwestern portion of Gage County.

“I appreciate the people voting for me and having the confidence in me for the next four years,” Jurgens said. “I appreciate the people voting for me and supporting me.”

Randy Frerking, of Odell, was also seeking the district 7 seat.

Jurgens received 323 votes to Frerking's 121, based on unofficial results.

Since the only two candidates to file for election in the partisan race were Republicans, the race was decided in the spring primary election with no Democrat challenger.

Jurgens is in his third term on the County Board, and has been the chairman of the road and bridge committee since he was first elected.

Jurgens previously stated the main reason he was seeking reelection was to see through paying the $28.1 million Beatrice 6 judgment and work to decrease county spending.

Looking ahead, Jurgens said labor force is likely to be an issue the county encounters he would like to be a part of.

Jurgens added that road repairs, including bridge replacements, armor coating and mill and overlay projects that have been completed are things he’s particularly proud of from his time as a County Board member.

