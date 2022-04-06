County Board member seeking reelection attends forum

A member of the Gage County Board of Supervisors seeking reelection shared his priorities for the county during a forum Tuesday evening.

Hosted by the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce, the candidate forum featured one County Board race, for the district 7 seat currently held by Terry Jurgens.

Randy Frerking, of Odell, is also seeking the district 7 seat, and since both candidates to file for election are Republicans the race will be decided in the spring primary election.

Frerking did not attend the forum Tuesday, where Jurgens fielded questions arranged by Chamber staff related to the budget, economic development and zoning issues.

Jurgens said the main reason he’s seeking reelection is to see through paying the $28.1 million Beatrice 6 judgment and work to decrease county spending.

“I want to get the Beatrice 6 off our backs, and continue to keep taxes as low as possible,” Jurgens said. “In the last 3 ½ years now county spending has only increased .01%. We've tried to hold that down and I think have done the best we could.”

Looking ahead, Jurgens said labor force is likely to be an issue the county encounters he would like to be a part of.

“A big problem we’re going to have coming up is labor force,” he said. “The cost of labor has been going up rapidly here. I think that’s not going to end for quite a while.”

Jurgens added that road repairs, including bridge replacements, armor coating and mill and overlay projects that have been completed are things he’s particularly proud of from his time as a County Board member.

The primary election is May 10.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0