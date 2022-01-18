County Board member seeking reelection

The District 5 representative on the Gage County Board of Supervisors is seeking another term on the board.

Gary Lytle filed for reelection last week, and is seeing a fourth term on the County Board.

“I know a lot of people in the area and whether it’s rural or in town, I enjoy being a part of their government,” Lytle said. “I also enjoy working with the people in the courthouse, roads department and the sheriff’s department.”

Lytle said one factor in his decision to run again was a desire to see the $28.1 million Beatrice 6 judgment paid off.

“I enjoy serving our district, and quite frankly we’re probably a year to a year and a half away from getting the Beatrice 6 finalized and able to get the budget back to normal,” he said. “We’ll be able to take some of the extra taxes off the people and I want to see that through.”

He also said he’s proud to have been involved in a variety of road projects that were completed during his time on the board.

“As a board, we worked to get the Hickory Road improvements done, and there have been a lot of other road improvements that we’ve done that I’m proud of.” Lytle siad. “I’m proud of what we’ve done there and we’ve done a good job taking care of the roads.

“Overall, I've been happy with the time I’ve been on the board. We have been conservative with budgets and done the right things. We haven't been extravagant with spending money and getting carried away.”

Lytle is active with youth softball teams, and served one term on the Beatrice City Council prior to running for County Board.

Lyle is the fourth and final incumbent County Board candidate to file for reelection, joining fellow board members Erich Tiemann, Terry Jurgens and Eddie Dorn in filing for another term. No challengers have filed yet for seats on the Board of Supervisors.

In other county filings, Dawn Hill is seeking another term as the County Clerk. Hill has served as the clerk since being first elected in 2006.

The deadline to file for election for incumbents is Feb. 15, and March 1 for non-incumbents.

