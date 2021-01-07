County Board members take oath of office

Three area residents are preparing to serve Gage County this year after being sworn in to serve as Gage County supervisors.

Following last year’s election, Dennis Byars, Emily Haxby and Don Schuller took the oath of office Thursday morning at the courthouse. It was administered by District Court Judge Rick Schreiner.

Haxby and Schuller are each new to the board, while Byars was reelected after running unopposed last year. The first regular meeting for the two new members will be on Wednesday.

Schuller was elected to represent district 6 on the board after defeating incumbent candidate John Hill.

District 6 represents the southeastern portion of Gage County.

Prior to a 30-year career with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Schuller worked for the county surveyor for six years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He farms in Wymore and Barneston areas, and is a member of the Wymore Fire Department Board, the Barneston American Legion Post, American Legion Riders Beatrice Post, Beatrice Toastmasters, Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce and regularly attends government affairs meetings of the Chamber of Commerce.