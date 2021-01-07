County Board members take oath of office

Three area residents are preparing to serve Gage County this year after being sworn in to serve as Gage County supervisors.
Following last year’s election, Dennis Byars, Emily Haxby and Don Schuller took the oath of office Thursday morning at the courthouse. It was administered by District Court Judge Rick Schreiner.
Haxby and Schuller are each new to the board, while Byars was reelected after running unopposed last year. The first regular meeting for the two new members will be on Wednesday.
Schuller was elected to represent district 6 on the board after defeating incumbent candidate John Hill.
District 6 represents the southeastern portion of Gage County.
Prior to a 30-year career with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Schuller worked for the county surveyor for six years.
He farms in Wymore and Barneston areas, and is a member of the Wymore Fire Department Board, the Barneston American Legion Post, American Legion Riders Beatrice Post, Beatrice Toastmasters, Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce and regularly attends government affairs meetings of the Chamber of Commerce.
Haxby, of rural Clatonia, will represent district 2 on the Board of Supervisors after defeating challenger Monte Murkle for the seat.
The district includes Clatonia, Grant, Holt, Blakely, Midland and the northern half of Lincoln townships, or the general northwestern part of Gage County.
She will replace Matt Bauman, who did not seek reelection.
Haxby farms in rural Clatonia and is a part time veterinary assistant.
Byars represents district 4 on the board, which includes an area in Beatrice between Summit and Court streets, east of Sixth Street in Beatrice.
Byars has served around 20 total years on the County Board, and was previously a state senator for 14 years. He’s the chairperson of Region V Systems and also Region V Services, which supports those with disabilities.