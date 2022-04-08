County Board recognizes area veteran

A Gage County man was recognized for his service during the Vietnam War this week.

Donald Junker was the recipient of the monthly Veteran Honor Award presented by the Gage County Board of Supervisors.

Junker attended the board meeting Wednesday, where he detailed some of his service history during the presentation.

“I left out of San Diego on a ship to head for Vietnam,” Junker said. “It took us 28 days to get there and the third day out I didn’t really care for the water. I wouldn’t make a very good Navy person. We hit a typhoon and I thought that big ship was going to upset. We finally got over there, and our first stop was in Okinawa and then we went on to Vietnam. The first day we didn’t even have any weapons. Our weapons hadn’t gotten there yet… I’m glad I got to come home. A lot of them didn't.”

Junker was introduced by Gage County Veteran Services Officer Scott Bates, who said Junker enlisted in 1965 and was discharged in 1967.

“During his time in service he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, one overseas service bar and the expert M-14 Rifle Badge,” Bates said. “Don stayed active with the American Legion Post 27 and is serving on the Legion Honor Guard. He’s also active with the VFW Post 1077 where he served may different positions throughout the years to include post commander. Don has served on the Gage County Veteran Board since July 2001 and currently holds the position of chairman.”

Gage County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann commended Junker for his service to both the country and local community.

“We really do appreciate your service, and coming back and continuing that service here stateside and in your community for the rest of your life after that, too,” Tiemann said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0