County Board says farewell to outgoing members

Hill served on the County Board for the last eight years. He was defeated by challenger Don Schuller for the District 6 seat in this year’s election. District 6 represents the southeastern portion of Gage County.

Hill said he’s most proud of improvements to the roads in Gage County during his time on the board.

“I will miss interacting with the group as a board,” he said. “I’ll have to replace it with some other type of work to stay busy. Probably the thing I pushed the hardest on was to get our armor coating back on schedule and make sure it stays on schedule because that’s our most effective way to keep our asphalt roads in good shape.”

Hill also said he’s leaving the board in a good position regarding the Beatrice 6, just one meeting after it was announced that half of the $28.1 million verdict has been paid off.

“It is half paid off now which has happened a little quicker than expected,” he said. “It wasn’t anything that was really on my radar when I got on the board that soon became a full time priority with a lot of focus. It’s probably where it needs to be now.”

Bauman added that while he’s enjoyed his time on the board, it hasn’t always been easy.