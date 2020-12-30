County Board says farewell to outgoing members

Two men with 20 combined years of experience on the Gage County Board of Supervisors said goodbye on Wednesday.
Board members Matt Bauman and John Hill are leaving their positions, and attended their last meeting this week.
Bauman served on the board for the last 12 years serving district 2 and did not file for reelection in 2020. The district includes Clatonia, Grant, Holt, Blakely, Midland and the northern half of Lincoln townships, or the general northwestern part of Gage County.
Bauman said what he’ll miss most about the position is the relationships built over the years.
“I’ll miss the relationships you create with your fellow board members, the process of county government and probably just being a resource to people, trying to make the community better and being a part of it,” he said. “I’ll miss that.”
A large scale project to pave Hickory Road and the courthouse renovation project were two of the big projects Bauman had a hand in, though it’s some of the smaller things that had the largest impact on the outgoing board member.
“I proposed adding the Pledge of Allegiance as a standing rule so that we do that before each meeting,” he said. “The veteran honor program I think is important. Some things that might seem small are important to me.”
Hill served on the County Board for the last eight years. He was defeated by challenger Don Schuller for the District 6 seat in this year’s election. District 6 represents the southeastern portion of Gage County.
Hill said he’s most proud of improvements to the roads in Gage County during his time on the board.
“I will miss interacting with the group as a board,” he said. “I’ll have to replace it with some other type of work to stay busy. Probably the thing I pushed the hardest on was to get our armor coating back on schedule and make sure it stays on schedule because that’s our most effective way to keep our asphalt roads in good shape.”
Hill also said he’s leaving the board in a good position regarding the Beatrice 6, just one meeting after it was announced that half of the $28.1 million verdict has been paid off.
“It is half paid off now which has happened a little quicker than expected,” he said. “It wasn’t anything that was really on my radar when I got on the board that soon became a full time priority with a lot of focus. It’s probably where it needs to be now.”
Bauman added that while he’s enjoyed his time on the board, it hasn’t always been easy.
“It takes time away from your family, it takes time away from your work,” he said. “Sometimes you’re probably paid way too much and other times you’re not paid enough to put up with some of the nonsense. From time to time you’ll encounter some knuckleheads that just want to create controversy and cause cynicism in government. I’m all about being skeptical of your government. I think it’s a good thing to be skeptical, but being cynical is certainly negative.”
Erich Tiemann, chairman of the County Board, commended both men for their service before presenting them with plaques during the meeting.
“It’s been a real pleasure, John. I really enjoyed working with you,” he said. “The time that you’ve put in has been fantastic. Mr. Bauman, we’ve done everything from talking about finances to coaching basketball together. You’ve brought a different opinion, a different view to look at the liabilities of contracts. The way you’ve looked at different things when we were talking in discussion, whether in negotiations or human resources, you’ve always brought a different viewpoint. Both of you are such an asset to the board, I hate seeing either one of you go.”