County Board sets hearing date to talk turbine regulations

Gage County residents will be able to share their concerns regarding wind energy regulations during a public hearing in two weeks.

The Gage County Board of Supervisors set a public hearing date for Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at the Gage County Courthouse.

The board is considering changes previously recommended by the Gage County Planning and Zoning Commission. That group held its own public hearing in late July regarding proposed changes.

It then passed on a recommendation to the County Board, which will have final say over which changes are approved.

The County Board isn’t expected to vote on the issue following the meeting later this month, as it typically waits at least two weeks to vote to allow board members to follow up on any questions they may have.

Planning and Zoning Commission member Monte Murkle attended Wednesday’s County Board meeting to discuss the changes, and recap previous meetings.

