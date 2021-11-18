County Board supports lower speed limit near Tri County School

Gage County officials are supporting a proposal to lower the speed limit on Highway 103 near Tri County Public Schools.

The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday unanimously approved supporting Tri County in a plan to lower the speed limit from 65 to 45 mph near the school.

County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said some proposals have called for the lower limit during the hours of 7:30-9:30 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. during the school year.

The proposal the board voted to recommend called for a permanent lower speed limit that would be in effect all year.

“There’s a lot of underlap where there would be kids coming and going that didn’t fall within those two time periods,” Tiemann said. “I don’t like lowering speed limits, I’d rather see them go up. But right next to a school it always seemed odd that there’s full speed traffic right there.”

The decision to recommend a permanent change followed discussions that late starts and after-school activities wouldn’t fall within the suggested two windows the speed limit would be lowered.

“I don’t disagree a bit,” board member Gary Lytle said. “You see other schools that are on highways and you see the flashing light that says 45 mph and it’s always 45 during the school day. It seems odd that it hasn’t been that way before now, and it should be.”

Highway 103 is a state highway that’s on the western line of Gage County.

During the board’s previous meeting the board voted to pay up to $15,000 of the estimated $60,000 cost if a light system is installed to notify motorists of the lower speed limit.

Board member Don Schuller at that time expressed opposition to paying for a project on a state highway, but voted in support of permanently lowering the speed limit this week.

“If I understand what they presented at the last meeting, if it’s a flashing light, the flashing light only operates during the time the speed limit would be lowered,” he said. “That does not include sporting activities or anything that happens in the evening or summer. I feel like it should be a flashing light 100% of the time and 45 mph speed limit 100% of the time.”

The Jefferson County Board also previously supported Tri County's proposal to lower the speed limit near the school.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0