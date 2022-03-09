County Board talks gravel road progress

Gage County officials are expected to talk about rock and gravel supplies for rural roads during the annual Township Association meeting Thursday evening.

At the meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. at the American Legion Club in Beatrice, County Board of Supervisors members will meet with township officials for updates on county business, one highlight being the roads.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the current state of roads during its regular meeting Wednesday morning, where Board Chairman Erich Tiemann said supply issues remain a concern. Tiemann said last gravel applications are basically a year behind, with 2021 allotments beginning late last year.

“We were in this situation probably five years ago and actually caught up probably four years ago,” he said. “We were never this far behind. We ran half a year behind. Right now, Rock On had just started in the fall and got to last year’s gravel at the end of last year… They will not starting this year’s allotments until July or August, and that’s if material is available.”

Terry Jurgens, Chairman of the Road and Bridge Committee, said the roads will get bad with changing weather and the lack of material on the roads will show itself.

Board member Gary Lytle agreed, saying the potential winter weather this week could further degrade the condition of area roads.

“You’ve got a winter event coming up, and if you do get 3-5 inches and next week is 60 degrees all week, you’re going to find out real quick how sloppy they can get,” he said. “Gravel and rock are probably one of the bigger things, more important things, that we on the board sit here and discuss because our roads are a big part of our county business.”

Allowing a set number of miles of gravel road to be replaced with rock has been allowed, though Tiemann said this practice isn’t a viable solution.

“We’ve been toying with rock as a substitute,” he said. “I think that’s a temporary fix. The gravel is our long-term fix for stability on the roads. That gravel is just so much harder, there’s no comparison. The rock is needed too for the right things, but we can’t switch to all rock.”

