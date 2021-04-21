County Board talks Hickory Road improvements

“It’s the same thing, to show that the county has thought about this,”he said. “They’ve given it thought and plan to do this project. Those are the two things we’re looking at, to show that we’re serious about developing this site at some point.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While not opposed to adding the project to the road plan, County Board member Gary Lytle expressed hesitance to add a project he doesn’t feel would realistically be done in the next six years.

“You don’t fill up your one and six year plan with things that you don’t plan to do in one and six years,” he said. “I personally don’t see this being done in six years so I don’t believe it belongs on the one and six year plan. If you broke it down and said the first mile or whatever, that’s something I could see legitimately in the six year plan. I’m not going to sit here and be a stick in the mud and say we’re not going to do that, but I don’t think it’s a great project to put in our six year plan.”

Talks of a new industrial park were prompted by a large company that ultimately decided not to locate to Beatrice. The 260-acre site was one of four final candidates for the unnamed company, and while it ultimately passed on Beatrice as a business location, Lee still sees potential in the site and hopes to find a company that would be a good fit for the location.