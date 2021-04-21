County Board talks Hickory Road improvements

A project that would pave an additional four miles of Hickory Road north of Beatrice is expected to be added to Gage County’s plan for future road improvements.
The County Board discussed the project on Wednesday that would pave a section of Hickory Road in the area of 89th Road near Koch Nitrogen and extending west.
The proposal is being driven by plans to someday develop a new industrial park in the area on the north side of Hickory Road just west of the plant.
While the paving project is likely several years away, Trevor Lee, executive director of the NGage economic development group, said having the project listed on the road plan could show potential businesses interested in the area that the county is taking plans seriously.
“If we’re working with a local company now and they say ‘We’re not going to do this project unless this road gets paved,’ we could have a conversation and say it will get paved,” he explained. “New recruitments projects don’t work that way. This is a way to say the county has thought about this, it’s on the six year plan. It’s a lot easier to take that six year project and move it over to the one than put a brand new project on the one year plan.”
Lee also said listing the project on the road plan could be beneficial for grant funding down the line.
“It’s the same thing, to show that the county has thought about this,”he said. “They’ve given it thought and plan to do this project. Those are the two things we’re looking at, to show that we’re serious about developing this site at some point.”
While not opposed to adding the project to the road plan, County Board member Gary Lytle expressed hesitance to add a project he doesn’t feel would realistically be done in the next six years.
“You don’t fill up your one and six year plan with things that you don’t plan to do in one and six years,” he said. “I personally don’t see this being done in six years so I don’t believe it belongs on the one and six year plan. If you broke it down and said the first mile or whatever, that’s something I could see legitimately in the six year plan. I’m not going to sit here and be a stick in the mud and say we’re not going to do that, but I don’t think it’s a great project to put in our six year plan.”
Talks of a new industrial park were prompted by a large company that ultimately decided not to locate to Beatrice. The 260-acre site was one of four final candidates for the unnamed company, and while it ultimately passed on Beatrice as a business location, Lee still sees potential in the site and hopes to find a company that would be a good fit for the location.
He said rail access, proximity to Highways 77 and 4 and access to the city’s well fields are all factors that make the site desirable.
Gage County passed its one and six year road plan in February.
The plan includes 27 projects on the one year plan and 46 on the six year plan.
A total of 34 miles are scheduled to be armor coated and paint striped this year, and another 5.6 miles are scheduled for overlays.
Over a third of the projects included replacing bridges across the county with another bridge, a culvert or a pipe, with other projects involving increasing the size of some culvert pipe crossings.
Adding the Hickory Road paving project to the plan requires a resolution, which is expected to be voted on at the next County Board meeting in two weeks.