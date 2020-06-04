County Board talks property valuations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gage County property valuations were sent out this week, prompting a discussion by County Board members as to how they can best handle questions and protests with social distancing in mind.

Gage County Assessor Patti Milligan discussed the valuations with the board during its regular Wednesday meeting, where she said new classifications passed by the state could trouble some property owners.

The regulation changes the way data is collected for land use.

“I lowered the dry and irrigated, so people are going to see valuation notices go down, but then on the flip side they’re going to see pasture and CRP and trees go up,” Milligan said.

The median valuation for agland in Gage County is at 69%, the lowest it can go by law, Milligan said.

Anyone with questions regarding their valuation is encouraged to call the assessor’s office, and Milligan added that valuations are based on information from the past three years.

“Keep in mind, I am reacting to the market based on Sept. 19 on agland and three years back,” she said. “I’m not looking at the market going from Sept. 19 forward. That’s the hard part to understand, we’re still the rears looking at sales and that’s the most important factor, on agland, especially.”