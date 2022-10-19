County Board talks statewide election lawsuit

Members of the Gage County Board of Supervisors were briefed on a lawsuit involving all of Nebraska’s election commissioners during its regular meeting Wednesday morning.

Gage County Attorney Roger Harris discussed the lawsuit regarding unconstitutional elections with the board during a brief meeting, and what it means for Gage and other counties.

“We did receive notice of a lawsuit that’s been filed that involves basically the election commissioners,” Harris said. “It is a lawsuit filed in Lancaster County District Court. The election commissioner here (Dawn Hill) has been named, as have the other 92 election commissioners in the state of Nebraska, along with the governor and a host of other people and the software company that puts together the election materials. We notified NIRMA and they did send out a coverage letter, so we are covered by our insurance company.

“This alleges that the elections are done in an unconstitutional fashion and it brings in all kinds of stuff.”

The civil suit was filed in Lancaster District Court by Rick Hill of Lincoln.

Harris said he brought the issue to the board in case members decided to not work with NIRMA, the county’s insurance carrier. If they decided not to, the county attorney’s officer or another attorney would handle the case.

“If we want to opt out of the coverage and have a NIRMA attorney representing us we would need to notify them in seven days,” Harris said. “I think there’s a definite advantage to having coordination with the other counties that are similarly situated in this, as well as the elected officials. I’m sure there will be some people who work together to make it more cost effective.”