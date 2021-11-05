County changes voting districts

Some residents in eastern Gage County will have a different representative on the County Board of Supervisors resulting from a change to the district map.

The County Board of Supervisors approved the change that impacts two townships during Wednesday’s regular meeting.

The change was prompted by recent Census data, and board members made what they felt was the simplest change that impacted the fewest number of residents.

“It was just the straight forward route,” said County Board chairman Erich Tiemann. “If you go with the simple and straight forward one, it was obvious this is the way you go.”

The change impacts districts 1 and 6, which are represented by board members Eddie Dorn and Don Schuller, respectively.

Logan township was previously divided in half horizontally, but now is all a part of district 6. Filley township was previously all a part of district 1, but now the most southern mile is in district 6.

Schuller suggested not approving the change, both to look at other options and to give constituents an opportunity to provide feedback.

Board member Gary Lytle said he previously agreed with waiting, but supported making the change on Wednesday.

“On Monday, I suggested we wait two weeks to vote on this so we’d have time to discuss with the constituents, but the more I look at it and think about it, I mean I just don’t see any reason to wait the two weeks,” he said. “It’s so clear cut as to the difference you would have.”

Board member Erich Tiemann agreed, saying the change was the best option because it resulted in the least amount of change.

“It displaces the fewest number of people,” he said. “It changes the fewest number of people from one district, one representative to another. The only people who are really displaced on proposal one are some in Logan and the southern mile of Filley….Everyone else has the same representative, the same person they voted for.”

The vote to change the district map was approved 6-1, with Schuller voting in opposition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0