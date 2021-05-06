County honors World War II veteran

The Gage County Board of Supervisors recognized a Word War II veteran during its meeting this week.

Norbert White was selected as this month’s veteran honor award recipient, and was presented with a gift during Wednesday’s boar meeting.

“I want to thank everybody,” White said. “I didn’t expect this and it’s sort of new to me… all I would like to say is I was proud to serve and I have been treated well by the VA. I wanted to let people to know that I’m being well treated. I get a little emotional sometimes thinking about these things, but I guess that’s part of it.”

White completed a variety of training, including air crew training school in Norman, Okla. and an air gunner course in Miami, Fla.

“In the Navy, every squadron has an aerial photographer to go back in and take pictures,” White explained. “Why I was selected for the schooling I don’t know, but they sent me to school in Hawaii and I became the aerial photographer for our squadron.

“I also had a number of training in a number of different categories that pertained to bombing. I was in aviation ordnance school. To become a gunner you had to have some experience ahead of time.”